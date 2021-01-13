United States Attorney Jason Dunn’s Statement Regarding The Third Circuit’s Decision That Supervised Injection Sites Violate Federal Law

(STL.News) “I commend and agree with the federal appellate court’s decision finding that facilities opened with the purpose of having visitors use heroin and fentanyl are doing so in violation of federal law. And as I have said previously, the idea of a government sponsored drug house is an anathema to the principle that government’s primary duty is to do no harm.

We cannot combat the opioid epidemic by enabling individuals to access and use illegal deadly drugs, particularly in light of the recent rise in illicit fentanyl use. Such facilities would only serve to further the illicit drug trade and result in a greater number of overdose deaths, not less.”

