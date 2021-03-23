Jason A. Crowder Sentenced to distribute Methamphetamine

Pasco County Meth Dealer, Jason A. Crowder Sentenced To More Than Ten Years In Federal Prison

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Senior U.S. District Judge James S. Moody, Jr. today sentenced Jason A. Crowder (42, Zephyrhills) to 10 years and 1 month in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Crowder had pleaded guilty on December 8, 2020.

According to court documents, on January 17, 2020, deputies from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Crowder’s residence and recovered 325 grams of methamphetamine from a safe inside the home.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher F. Murray.

