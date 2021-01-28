Jarrell L. Daniels Sentenced for Firearms Offense

Union County Man, Jarrell L. Daniels Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense in Connection with a Shooting

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Union County, New Jersey, man convicted of being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic submachine gun with a high capacity magazine was sentenced today to 120 months in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Jarrell L. Daniels, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was convicted on Feb. 21, 2020, after a two and a half-day trial before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark of one count of being a felon in possession of a semi-automatic submachine gun with a high capacity magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial:

On the morning of April 9, 2018, Daniels was walking down Irvington Avenue in Elizabeth carrying a loaded .45 caliber Masterpiece Arms ACP submachine gun with 30 additional rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine. Daniels was wearing a disguise, as well as latex gloves. He came upon his victim and opened fire, shooting at his victim 16 times, but none of the shots struck the victim. As he fled, Daniels dropped his head covering and later stashed the gun and other items of clothing in a nearby trashcan. DNA on these items, as well as surveillance footage and ballistics evidence, ultimately enabled the authorities to identify Daniels as the shooter.

In addition to the prison term, Judge McNulty sentenced Daniels to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited law enforcement officers of the Elizabeth Police Department, under the direction of Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.; the Union County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Peter Corvelli; special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark; special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson; and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vera Varshavsky and Sammi Malek of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today