Jared Ogrosky Sentenced for Violating Drug Laws

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A former resident of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 5 years and 1 day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release on his conviction of narcotics trafficking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of his narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced .

Senior United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence on Jared Ogrosky, age 23.

According to information presented to the Court, on May 10, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Ogrosky’s residence and located nine bricks of heroin in a closet outside of Ogrosky’s bedroom, which the defendant told law enforcement he threw in the closet when he heard police outside of his residence. Law enforcement also located a Glock model 19x, 9 mm handgun, with a round of ammunition chambered, in his bedroom closet, as well as a 50 round, 9 mm drum style magazine. In conjunction with his guilty plea, Ogrosky admitted that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime.

Additionally, the Court was informed that Ogrosky also accepted responsibility for additional violations of federal law. Namely, that in conjunction with each purchase of a firearm on November 30, 2018, December 28, 2018, December 29, 2018, January 6, 2019, and February 19, 2019, Ogrosky made false statements on the ATF Form 4473s. Specifically, Ogrosky indicated on the forms that he was not an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any narcotic drug when in fact he was a marijuana and Percocet user, which under federal law prohibited him from purchasing and possessing a firearm.

As a term of Ogrosky’s supervised release, the Court instructed the admitted “Gwalla” gang member that he is prohibited from interacting with any member of a street gang while on supervised release. The Court also ordered the forfeiture of the Glock, 50 round magazine, all ammunition and $860.00.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, who conducted the investigation in this case, which was brought under Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

