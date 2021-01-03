Japan: Tokyo calls for state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

(STL.News) As Tokyo witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. The Tokyo governor, along with the governor of three prefectures seeks to declare a state of emergency in the country. The request comes after the country recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases last week.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
