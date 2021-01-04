Categories: Health

Japan: PM says government will consider state of emergency

Like the rest of the world Japan has been hit hard by COVID-19

(STL.News) Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nation’s pandemic response said on Saturday.

4 hours ago

