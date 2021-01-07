Japan declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

(STL.News) Some medical experts have said they fear the government of Japan’s plan for limited restrictions might not be enough.
Wikipedia page on Japan COVID-19 Pandemic
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
(STL.News) The US Department of Homeland Security released the following statement: "What transpired yesterday was…
(STL.News) Check your Powerball tickets, Marylanders, because 42,231 players won prizes ranging from $4 to…
NEW YORK (STL.News) Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb, today provided…