Japan COVID-19 News: Syringe shortage hampers vaccination rollout

(STL.News) Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses are going to get wasted in large as Japan struggles to secure special syringes. Production has been impacted at a large scale while manufacturers are looking for ways to ramp up the production of the syringes. The country signed a contract with Pfizer of 144 million doses for 72 million people.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Japan

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News