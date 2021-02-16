Health

Japan COVID-19 News: Syringe shortage hampers vaccination rollout

BySTLNEWS

Feb 16, 2021 , , , ,
Japan COVID-19 News: Syringe shortage hampers vaccination rollout

(STL.News) Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses are going to get wasted in large as Japan struggles to secure special syringes.  Production has been impacted at a large scale while manufacturers are looking for ways to ramp up the production of the syringes.  The country signed a contract with Pfizer of 144 million doses for 72 million people.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Japan

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

Health

Peru COVID-19 News: Government officials get vaccinated in secret

Feb 16, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Louisiana LHD: 64 Parishes Will Receive COVID Vaccine This Week

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Missouri: Guidance To Covid-19 Vaccinators Regarding Patient Residency

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Missouri: Covid Vaccination Canceled Due To Extreme Winter Weather

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Maryland Governor Enacts Bipartisan RELIEF Act of 2021

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kentucky: State Offices Closed Due to Dangerous Road Conditions

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3