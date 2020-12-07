Japan conduct joint US Military Massive drills amid China’s angry increasing

(STL.News) On Monday, Tension Increase, As Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, and also the United States military invited the media to view a large-scale joint drill in southwestern region.

The United States and Japan military, also launching another exercise northwest of Tokyo in recently, amid China’s growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified its content.

STL.News References:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

