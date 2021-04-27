  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
General

Jamichael Thompson Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
DAYTON (STL.News) Jamichael Thompson, 28, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 78 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Aug. 5, 2019, FBI Task Force officers discovered two firearms in Thompson’s car during a probable cause search.

Thompson possessed an AR-15 with 29 rounds of ammunition and a stolen 9mm pistol.

Thompson has a previous federal conviction for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.  He was convicted of the same crime in December 2017.

The defendant pleaded guilty in this case in February 2021.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) announced the sentence imposed yesterday afternoon by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth R. Rabe and Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura I. Clemmens are representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

