James David Hampton Charged With Making Online Threats

Madison County man, James David Hampton charged with making online threats to kill individuals connected with abortion services non-profit

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) A federal grand jury has charged James David Hampton, 40, of London, Ohio, with 10 counts of making online threats to individuals connected with a non-profit organization whose mission is to help people access safe abortions.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 26, 2020, Hampton searched “Abortion Support Network” on Facebook and commented on the ASN page, in part, “we kill scum like you…we follow you…we stalk you…then we kill you” and “there will be no pity when I myself stand over your cowering body as you beg and weep for your own life…just before I cut your throat.”

Hampton allegedly added, “we know where you live..your routines..we kidnap your kind…we torture you for information.”

The indictment details that Hampton allegedly made 10 separate, explicit threats to individuals online.

Hampton appeared in federal court today to be arraigned on the indictment charges.

Transmitting threats in interstate communication is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the charges.  Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Jessica W. Knight is representing the United States in this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

