James Berst Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography

Beresford Man, Anthony James Berst Charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Beresford, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Anthony James Berst, age 33, was indicted on March 2, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 4, 2021 and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on or about between September 7, 2020, and on or about January 6, 2021, Berst knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including a computer.

The charge is merely an accusation and Berst is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Berst was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for May 11, 2021.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today