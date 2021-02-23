James A. Diggs Admits to Engage in Criminal Sexual Conduct

Somerset County Man, James A. Diggs Admits Traveling Outside of United States to Engage in Criminal Sexual Conduct

TRENTON, N.J (STL.News) A Somerset County, New Jersey, man admitted traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

James A. Diggs, 45, pleaded guilty by videoconference before Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson to an information that charged him with traveling outside of the United States to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In October 2018, Diggs traveled to the Philippines to meet and engage in sexual activity with Minor Victim-1 in exchange for money and gifts, knowing the victim was a minor.

Foreign travel to engage in criminal sexual activity carries a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Newark Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to guilty plea. She also thanked agents of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, John F. Kennedy International Airport, for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Astorga of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

