Convicted Felon, Jacque Butler Charged with Illegally Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The one-count Indictment, returned on February 2, 2021 and unsealed today, named Jacque Butler, 25, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on September 8, 2020, Butler, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than ten (10) years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and City of Duquesne Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today