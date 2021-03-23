Newport Man, Jacob Valley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of Firearms

CONCORD (STL.News) Jacob Valley, 26, of Newport, pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful possession of firearms, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 15, 2019, law enforcement officers searched Valley’s home pursuant to a federal search warrant. During the search, they found firearms and ammunition. As a person with felony convictions, Valley is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Valley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13, 2021.

“In order to protect the public from violent crime, it is vitally important to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute felons who possess guns unlawfully.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force; the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; the Manchester Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Charlestown, Police Department; and the New Hampshire State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Dronzek.

The case is part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today