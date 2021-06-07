Jacob R. Schultz Sentenced for Distribution of Heroin

McLean County Man, Jacob R. Schultz Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Distribution of Heroin Resulting in Death
PEORIA, IL (STL.News) A Bloomington, Ill., man, Jacob R. Schultz, 36, of the 500 block of W. Seminary St., was sentenced on June 3, 2021, to serve 20 years in prison for distribution of heroin that resulted in the death of an individual in November 2018. In addition to the prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm ordered that Schultz remain on supervised release for five years following his release from prison.
Schultz has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on June 19, 2019. On Feb. 18, 2021, Schultz pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin resulting in the death of an individual on Nov. 8, 2018, and one count of distribution of heroin on Feb. 24, 2019, which also resulted in a heroin overdose; however, the individual was successfully resuscitated.
The Bloomington Police Department and McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case; Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas F. McMeyer represented the government in the prosecution.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today