Jacksonville: Michael John Jordan Sentenced Multiple Crimes

Convicted Felon, Michael John Jordan Sentenced To More Than 11 Years For Possessing Pictures And Movies Depicting The Sexual Abuse Of Children And For Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm

Jacksonville, Florida (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Michael John Jordan (39, Jacksonville) to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse images and videos and for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. The court also ordered Jordan to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and forfeit 22 electronic devices, a shotgun, and ammunition. He must also to register as a sex offender. As part of his sentence, Jordan was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution to several child victims.

Jordan had pleaded guilty on February 19, 2020.

According to court documents, the investigation began in September 2018 through CyberTip reports sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the upload of illegal content received from several electronic service providers. Further investigation revealed that Jordan was the source of the uploads referenced in the CyberTip reports, and that he had used multiple different platforms to share material depicting the abuse of children. n February 20, 2019, agents from Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Jordan’s home and seized several dozen electronic devices. Forensic analysis of these devices revealed more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted the sexual assault of infants and toddlers. Jordan had used sophisticated encryption techniques to conceal his internet trafficking of child sexual abuse material, including layered security measures and elaborate password protection.

During the search of Jordan’s residence, agents recovered a loaded 12-gauge pistol-grip firearm. In 2014, Jordan was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

“This convicted felon obviously did not learn his lesson the first time,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “thanks to HSI special agents, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he will be returning to prison for a second time, this time for possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

