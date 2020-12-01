Jacksonville: Larry Bouknight Sentenced Years For Distributing Fentanyl

Jacksonville Man, Larry Bouknight Sentenced To Twenty Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Resulted In Overdose Death

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Larry Bouknight (34, Jacksonville) to 20 years in federal prison for distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death.

Bouknight had pleaded guilty on July 14, 2020.

According to court documents, on September 6, 2018, Bouknight sold a Jacksonville woman and her friend a controlled substance that they believed to be heroin, but actually contained fentanyl. After the friend had ingested the narcotic, a relative found her dead in her home later that day. The Jacksonville Medical Examiner’s office subsequently determined that the victim’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the State Attorney’s Office for the 4th Judicial Circuit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hackenberry.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

