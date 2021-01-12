Jacksonville, FL: Federal Reserve Board of Directors Appointed

JACKSONVILLE, FL (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announces the appointment of Edward A. Moratin to the Jacksonville Branch board of directors. He was appointed by the Board of Governors to a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023.

Since 2013, Moratin has been the president and CEO of LIFT Orlando, a nonprofit organization founded in 2013 to help break the cycle of poverty and accelerate community transformation through neighborhood revitalization.

The Bank also announces the reappointment of William O. (Bill) West, CEO of the Bank of Tampa by the Atlanta board of directors to a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023.

The remaining directors of the Atlanta Fed’s Jacksonville Branch include:

, director of strategic partnerships at the Office of the Mayor, City of Jacksonville (term expires December 31, 2021), and Nicole B. Thomas, hospital president at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville (term expires December 31, 2022).

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from their industries and the branch territory to the district Bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations. The Board of Governors appoints three of the Jacksonville Branch directors, and the Atlanta head office directors appoint four.