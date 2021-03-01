Jacksonville Couple Charged With Conspiracy To Sex Traffic A Child And Other Child Exploitation Offenses

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Samuel Christopher Templeman (46, Jacksonville) and Deborah Lynn Templeman (50, Jacksonville), a married couple, with conspiring to sex traffic a child. Samuel Templeman is also charged with sex trafficking a child, and Deborah Templeman is charged with possessing child sex abuse material. If convicted on all counts, Samuel Templeman faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to two life terms, in federal prison. Deborah Templeman faces up to life in federal prison.

According to the indictment, beginning at least by November 2019 and continuing through December 11, 2019, Samuel and Deborah Templeman conspired to recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize, and solicit a female child (Minor Victim 1), knowing that Minor Victim 1 was under the age of 18 and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act. During the same time period, Samuel Templeman knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained Minor Victim 1, knowing that she was under the age of 18 and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.

The indictment also charges that on December 7, 2019, Deborah Templeman possessed a cellphone containing a video depicting a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor and Special Assistant United States Attorney Erin Wolfson.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

