Jackson: Stephney Clark Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Jackson Man, Stephney Clark Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Jackson, MI (STL.News) Stephney Clark, 47, of Jackson, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to 180 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Smith was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On April 10, 2018, Clark was observed conducting a drug transaction in Jackson. Federal agents arrested Clark and seized approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine which was 100% pure.

Clark was charged in a federal criminal indictment and he pled guilty before Judge Wingate on December 3, 2020.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Fire and Ice,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi. The investigative agencies included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson Police Department, Madison Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department, and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office took part in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Chris Wansley and Keesha Middleton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today