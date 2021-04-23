Jackson: Louis Morris Charged with Tax Fraud

Jackson Preparer, Louis Morris Charged with Tax Fraud

Allegedly Prepared over 40 False Returns Including His Own

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Louis Morris, 69, was charged April 12, 2021, with preparing false returns through his business L&L Tax Service. Acting United States Attorney, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., announced the indictment today.

According to the indictment, from 2015 to 2018 Morris executed a scheme to prepare false returns for clients which included fabricated deductions in order to claim higher refunds.

Morris is also accused of filing his own false return for several years, reporting a false filing status and inflating expenses from his tax preparation business in order to claim a higher refund.

Morris appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Jon York on April 22, 2021.

The charges and allegations contained in indictment are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Wilson is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today