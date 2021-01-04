Categories: General

Jack Ma, Chinese billionaire – suspected missing since October

(STL.News) Chinese billionaire and founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has been reported as missing after he openly criticized China’s regulators and its state-owned banks, accusing them of slowing down innovation.

