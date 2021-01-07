J. Douglas Overbey Statement On Protecting The Constitution

Statement By U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey On Protecting The Constitution And Upholding The Rule Of Law

KNOXVILLE, TN (STL.News) United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey joins Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and other U.S. Attorneys in the continued commitment to protect the Constitution and uphold the Rule of Law under all circumstances.

“I am shocked and appalled by the mob violence that occurred yesterday in our nation’s Capitol,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “As the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, which carries with it a duty to uphold the Rule of Law.”

“Our office remains dedicated to preserving the public’s constitutional right to peaceably assemble, demonstrate, and petition the government for a redress of grievances. However, it is also our duty to protect citizens from violence and criminal activity. Accordingly, where appropriate under the facts, our office will consider the prosecution of those whose conduct crosses the line from peaceful protest to violence and other criminal activity in violation of federal law.”

