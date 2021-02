(STL.News) Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi defends his decision to withdraw support for Italy‘s government, which led to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s resignation.

The leader of the Italia Viva party has backed Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, who looks set to form a new coalition government.

Thanks to his actions, Mr. Renzi says, Italy will now have a government that is better able to handle the pandemic.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Sky News