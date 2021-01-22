Israel: people test positive after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

(STL.News) More than 12,400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Israel after getting inoculated by the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, including 69 people who had taken their second jab.

However, data showed that the potential efficiency of more than 90% in preventing COVID-19 infection within seven days of the second dose. The most noted side effects are mild to moderate pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headaches. In December 2020, additional reports of side effects, included allergic reactions have been rare, but no long-term complications reported.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News