Israel: Looking at their COVID-19 strategy

Feb 24, 2021 , , , ,

(STL.News) Almost half of all Israelis have now received Covid-19 vaccines.  Thanks to a world-leading inoculation program, the country is one of the first developed nations to roll back its latest round of restrictions.  At the weekend, it introduced its Green Pass scheme: opening up restaurants, cinemas, and gyms to anyone who can prove they’ve had both doses of the jab.  For more on Israel’s Covid-19 strategy, we speak to Professor Cyrille Cohen, director of the Immunotherapy Lab at Bar-Ilan University. He’s also a member of Israel’s advisory council on vaccines.

Wikipedia – COVID-19 pandemic in Israel

