(STL.News) CBD use has taken off and there is no sign of slowing down. The relationship with marijuana can cause new users to be a bit weary of becoming dependent or even addicted to the new health craze. We resolve all misconceptions associated with CBD oil addiction in this article. After reading you will be convinced that CBD is safe and non-addictive substance with an array of

potential benefits.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the over 100 known chemical compounds in cannabis called cannabinoids. The cannabinoid’s close relationship to THC causes concern for user’s that don’t want to experience the high or potential addiction associated with many drugs. Rest assured, CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning it doesn’t get you high. Recently, CBD has gained attention from those seeking natural health benefits because of its promising anecdotal testimonials and positive results from scientific studies and research. CBD and THC has an effect on our bodies because we have an endocannabinoid system (EDS). All mammals possess an internal system of receptors throughout the body that directly and indirectly react with cannabinoids. When a cannabinoid is introduced into the body, it binds with the cannabinoid receptors regulating production of chemicals that affect mood, appetite, and sleep patterns.

Can You Get Addicted to CBD?

Is CBD oil addictive? The short answer is no. CBD has proven to not only be non-addictive but shows promise in helping get users off drugs that are actually addictive. THC is the chemical in marijuana that produces the high. While it is thought that heavy marijuana users have a risk of becoming addicted to THC, there isn’t any hard evidence to prove this. CBD doesn’t possess any sedating or euphoric properties and users aren’t considered at risk of CBD dependence. According to the WHO (World Health Organization) ‘evidence from well-controlled human experimental research indicates that CBD is not associated with abuse potential.’

How Is CBD Taken?

No matter the administration method, CBD will not produce a high. Lately companies have experimented with a number of ways to take CBD, cashing in on the ‘green wave.’

CBD edibles in the form of all sorts of delicious foods and treats are being produced. CBD oil and edible gummies have proven to be one of the most popular administration methods. A new trend of CBD pills featuring immune boosting vitamins and minerals have recently hit the market. For those who experience sore muscles and joints but don’t want to take pharmaceutical drugs have found themselves turning to CBD topical creams.

Is CBD a Placebo?

While there is abundant research suggesting that CBD has an effect on the body, many sceptics still claim that CBD is just an opportunity for businesses to cash in on a trend. While there is concern steaming from the lack of regulation, especially associated to companies making ridiculous health claims without any evidence, to say CBD is a placebo is simply not true.

New CBD users can be confident that they will not get addicted to CBD, even if they find themselves using every day. In fact, regular use seems to create more benefits building up the body’s ECS.

There has been a lot of misconceptions related to the marijuana industry. Now that most developed nations are pulling back on their failed war on drugs, more research and benefits will be found relating to cannabis. Because of decades of industries supporting marijuana prohibition, the people have been lied to. Furthermore, research into the cannabis’ beneficial properties are only just becoming clear to the general public.

Hopefully this article has cleared up any concerned relating to cannabis addiction. Remember, CBD is non-intoxicating and there has been no evidence of dependence or addiction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

