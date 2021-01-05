IRS Answers Question: When Will I Get My Tax Refund?

(STL.News) Find out when you can expect to get your refund. The IRS has published the following video to help answer these questions. Video was published today, January 5, 2021 on YouTube.
For more information, go to https://www.irs.gov/refunds.
YouTube video provided courtesy of the IRS
