Iron Mountain – Earnings Release – Conference Call

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market hours on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings,” at approximately 6:00 A.M. ET that day. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Link.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151527/e0ff34924f. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Domestic Call Dial In: 844.890.1796

International Call Dial In: 412.717.9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week

Replay Domestic Dial In: 877.344.7529

Replay International Dial In: 412.317.0088

Access Code: 10151527