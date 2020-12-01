Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Killed – Remote Controlled Weapon Use Suspected

(STL.News) Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated on the outskirts of capital Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on, November 27.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif indicated Israel’s role behind the assassination. Zarif described the killing as an act of “state terror” and called on the international community, especially the European Union to end their “shameful double standards” in condemning the attack.
Iran’s president vowed to have revenge. Rouhani said, “We will respond to the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh in a proper time,” He added: “The Iranian nation is smarter than falling into the trap of the Zionists. They are thinking to create chaos.”
Viewers may note this is the second major assassination in recent times – earlier one of its top generals of Iran Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted U.S. drone strike which was approved by U.S. President Donald Trump.
This is expected to have major fallout in the coming days.
In this video Defense Updates how the U.S & Israel has managed to slow down potential Iran nuclear weapons program with the alleged assassination of its top scientists?
