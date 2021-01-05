Categories: Politics

Iran holds South Korean tanker in port Bandar Abbas

(STL.News) The Iranian forces have seized a South Korean tanker in the state of Hormuz amidst the rising tensions with the United States in the final days of Donald Trump’s Presidency.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

8 hours ago

