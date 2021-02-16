IQVIA Announces Offering of Senior Notes

DANBURY, CT (STL.News) IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, IQVIA Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to raise €1,450,000,000 in gross proceeds (equivalent to approximately $1,761,000,000) through an offering of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Notes”). IQVIA also announced that the Issuer intends to deliver a notice of redemption concerning its outstanding 3.250% senior notes due 2025 (the “3.250% Notes”).

The Notes offering proceeds will be used to redeem all of the Issuer’s 3.250% Notes, including the payment of premiums in respect thereof, and to pay fees and expenses related to the Notes offering. The consummation of the Notes offering is subject to market and other customary conditions.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the failure to consummate the Notes offering and potential changes in market conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. Any offer of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.