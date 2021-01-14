Iowa Tet Sites Closed For Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, for the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.

The sites include:

• Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

• Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

• Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

• Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs

• Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

All sites will reopen for testing as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.