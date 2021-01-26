Iowa Test Sites Remain Closed Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Des Moines

Test Iowa sites remain closed Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Des Moines due to weather and road conditions

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) State-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines will remain closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 26, due to conditions resulting from heavy snowfall. Individuals who were scheduled for testing today will be notified of the closures by Test Iowa through email.

The three remaining sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo will open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as planned.

All sites are expected to open for regular hours on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals whose appointments were cancelled Monday or Tuesday due to the winter storm can bring their QR code to any site during open hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.