Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Two state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites will close early today due to heavy snow and ice expected in eastern Iowa.

The sites located in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will open as usual at 8 a.m. today, but are scheduled to close early at noon.

Individuals whose appointments are cancelled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.