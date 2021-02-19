Iowa Lottery: Kris Adamson Wins $50,000 Top Prize

Creston Man Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

Kris Adamson Claims Top Prize In ‘$50,000 Super Crossword’ Scratch Game

CLIVE, IA (STL.News) A Creston man who won a $50,000 lottery prize initially thought his prize was much smaller.

Kris Adamson, 53, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, 600 Sheldon St. in Creston.

Adamson thought he’d won $5,000, until he took it back to the store that night to verify his win.

“It was quite the stressful day, and this was a nice stress reliever at the end of the day,” he said on Friday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “I was like, ‘Wow, I wish all of them were like this.'”

Adamson, who runs an in-home daycare with his wife, Tami, returned home to tell his wife the news.

“I walked in and I said, ‘Well, we didn’t win $5,000,’ and she went, ‘Oh, we didn’t?'” he said. “I said, ‘No, we won $50 (thousand). ‘ She went, ‘You have got to be kidding me!'”

Adamson said they planned to use part of their winnings to pay bills, but hadn’t decided anything yet.

“My kids all thought they had it spent,” he said with a laugh. “It was like, ‘Ah, no, I don’t think so.'”

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.53.