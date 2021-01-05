IOWA Governor to deliver her Condition of the State Address next week

Gov. Reynolds to deliver her Condition of the State Address next week

(STL.News) Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver her annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Iowa PBS will be providing a livestream online, and it can be watched on the Governor’s Facebook Page. Iowa PBS will provide satellite coordinates and additional information closer to the address.

SOURCE: GOVERNOR.IOWA.Gov