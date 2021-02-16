Iowa Governor Signs Proclamation for Transport Rules

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport rules for crews and drivers hauling motor and heating fuels.

The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers hauling propane, diesel #1, diesel #2, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating. The proclamation also temporarily suspends provisions of Iowa law pertaining to the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel. High demand, along with hazardous cold weather conditions in the Midwest, have created challenges to access of these fuels.

The proclamation is effective immediately and expires on March 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The proclamation language and rules can be found here.

On February 12th, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation easing the hours of service regulations for propane transporters. The State continues to be in contact with industry to ensure adequate fuel and electricity generation for Iowa.