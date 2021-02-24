Politics

Iowa Governor Reynolds Signs Legislation into Law

ByPublisher3

Feb 24, 2021 , , ,

Des Moines, IA (STL.NewsIowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the following bills into law:

S.F. 269: An Act relating to public school funding by establishing the state percent of growth and the categorical state percent of growth for the budget year beginning July 1, 2021, modifying provisions relating to the regular program state cost per pupil, modifying provisions relating to the property tax replacement payment and the transportation equity payment and including effective date provisions.
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on S.F. 269:
“I am proud to once again sign legislation into law that supports our strong public education system in the state of Iowa.  Our children are our greatest asset and we have to do everything we can to set them up for success. Our record of increasing school funding year-over-year shows our commitment to Iowa’s public schools.”
S.F. 284: An Act relating to financial and regulatory matters by making appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and including effective date provisions.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Kansas DOL Releases Unemployment Fraud Attempts

Feb 24, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Illinois Governor: Expansion of EBT Program for Children

Feb 24, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Illinois Governor: Low-Interest Loan Program for Small Municipalities

Feb 24, 2021 Publisher3