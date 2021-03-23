Iowa Governor Reynolds Signs Legislation into Law

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the following bills into law:

HF 560: An Act relating to requirements for eligibility under the all Iowa opportunity scholarship program.

SF 129: An Act relating to specialty areas, service commitment area distance requirements, and practice – related requirements under the rural Iowa primary care loan repayment program.

SF 232: An Act relating to notice and reclamation requirements for abandoned vehicles taken into custody by a police authority or private entity.

SF 235: An Act relating to the denial and contests of probate claims.

SF 261: An act authorizing the college student aid commission to organize a non profit corporation.

SF 289: An Act relating to the powers and duties of the board of directors of area education agencies, school districts, and school corporations, and to the election of a director as school board president.

SF 307: An Act relating to the examination and transportation of dead bodies, including associated fees and costs.

SF 353: An Act relating to the drainage and levee districts, by providing for notices to interested persons including landowners in the district, and for repairs that require a report by an engineer or soil and water conservation district conservationist.

SF 482: An Act regulating the application of pesticides, inducing by providing for the certification of applicators, and certain actions taken by the department of agriculture and land stewardship against private applicators and providing penalties.