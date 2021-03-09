Iowa Governor Reynolds signs legislation into law

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the following bills into law:

HF200: An act relating to the military code and duty performed by a member of the United States Coast Guard.

HF235: An act relating to service charges on consumer credit transactions.

HF232: An act relating to the crime of disorderly conduct and making penalties applicable.

SF240: An act relating to the creation, administration, and termination of custodial trusts.

SF239: An act relating to proper parties in causes of actions following the death of persons entitled or liable to such causes of actions and including applicability provisions.

SF231: An act regarding driving privileges of persons issued a special minor’s driver’s license, and making penalties applicable.

SF173: An act relating to trusts, including requirements for certifications of trust and the general order of abatement.

SF343: An act relating to authorized access to certain confidential records by employees of the Department of Corrections, a judicial district Department of Correctional Services, and the Board of Parole.

SF285: An act relating to suspension of a student’s participation in the All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship program.

SF130: An act relating to a temporary exception to a limitation compensation for a member of a board of directors of a school corporation, and including effective date provisions.

HF386: An act striking certain reporting requirements related to non profit school organizations established by school districts.

HF308: An act relating to eligibility requirements for students under the senior year plus program and including effective date and applicability provisions.

HF283: An act creating the criminal offense of defrauding a drug or alcohol test and providing penalties.

HF231: An act relating to a special sentence for sexual abuse committed during a burglary.

SF314: An act relating to approval of executive branch employee travel claims.

HF418: An act relating to property tax levies, exemptions, classifications, assessment limitations, and administration, and including effective date and applicability provisions.

SF413: An act relating to the conduct of elections, including absentee ballots and voter list maintenance activities, making penalties applicative, including effective date and applicability provisions.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on S.F. 413:

“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election. This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”