Iowa Governor Reynolds Appoints Michael Bousselot

Gov. Reynolds appoints Michael Bousselot to be the new director of the Department of Management

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Michael Bousselot to be the new director at the Iowa Department of Management. Bousselot’s appointment is effective Monday, February 8th, 2021. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

“Iowa has a strong legacy of fiscal responsibility, living within our means, and looking for ways to return money to hardworking taxpayers,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Michael understands the role the Department of Management plays in ensuring state government acts as good stewards of taxpayer dollars. I am excited to have him back working in my administration in such an important role.”

“Governor Reynolds wants to think bigger and be bolder for Iowans and I am honored to help in any way I can,” said Michael Bousselot. “I am committed to her mission of fiscal responsibility and working to protect Iowa taxpayers. I believe my experience in state government and within the governor’s office will provide valuable insight and expertise to the team.”

Michael Bousselot previously served as chief of staff, legal counsel, and as a policy advisor in the Branstad?–?Reynolds administration. A Davenport native, Bousselot graduated from the University of Iowa with an undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting and with a law degree from Drake University Law School. Bousselot joins Gov. Reynolds administration from the law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.