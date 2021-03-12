Iowa Governor Appoints Jennifer Miller as District Court Judge

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Jennifer Miller as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 2B.

Miller, of Marshalltown, Iowa, currently serves as the Marshall County Attorney. She previously served in the Marshalltown Office of the State Public Defender and as assistant county attorney in Marshall County. Miller received her undergraduate degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and her law degree from the Drake University Law School.

Miller fills the vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge Kurt Wilke. Judicial Election District 2B includes Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.