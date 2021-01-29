Invesco Closed-End Funds Pay Dividends

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of each of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) today declared the following dividends:

Effective October 1, 2020, the Board of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VTA) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the “VTA Plan”) for the Fund, whereby the Fund pays its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.075 per share.

Effective October 1, 2020, the Board of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the “VVR Plan”) for the Fund, whereby the Fund pays its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.021 per share.

Effective August 1, 2018, the Board of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the “VLT Plan”) for the Fund, whereby the Fund increased its monthly dividend to common shareholders to a stated fixed monthly distribution amount based on a distribution rate of 8.5 percent of the closing market price per share as of August 1, 2018, the date the VLT Plan became effective. The VTA Plan, the VVR Plan and the VLT Plan are collectively referred to herein as the “Plans.”

The Plans are intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from each Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned, or capital gains are realized. If a Fund’s investment income is not sufficient to cover the Fund’s intended monthly distribution, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under its Plan.

