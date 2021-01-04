Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You”

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Today, TurboTax, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), announces the launch of their 2021 brand campaign, “Straight To You.” The campaign brings to life the expertise of the company’s network of tax experts in an upbeat and engaging way, reinforcing that with TurboTax Live people can get as much or as little expertise as they need, so they can file with total confidence.
“We know that taxes are not one size fits all. Every tax situation is unique and every individual’s needs are different,” said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for TurboTax. “That’s why with TurboTax you can get the expertise you need on your terms – whether you want to do your taxes yourself, get the help of a tax expert along the way or let a tax expert file for you.”
The “Straight To You” campaign features TurboTax Live tax experts rolling across the country bringing expertise to people along the way – or even taking taxes off their hands completely. From farming to tree-house offices to sending your kids to college, TurboTax Live experts have the answers and advice needed to file with total confidence.
With seven total films – five in English and two in Spanish, the integrated campaign will span broadcast, digital and social and culminate with a spot in the NFL Super Bowl.
“Straight To You” films include:
The 2021 campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy.
BETHESDA, MD (STL.News) The following is a statement from Lockheed Martin President and CEO James…
KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as…
Deal further expands Hologic’s portfolio of world-class breast health solutions addressing the full continuum of…