Intuit TurboTax Helps Canadians in Need of Help This Tax Season With Little Lifts Campaign

TurboTax’s human tax experts help Canada navigate Covid-19 tax implications.

TORONTO (STL.News) The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) opens its electronic filing service today, marking the official start of tax season. The past year has seen major life changes for many Canadians that could impact how they file their taxes, and they’ll be doing it from home.

To remind Canadians that TurboTax’s human tax experts are standing by to guide you through doing your own taxes or to file your taxes for you, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), has launched a new campaign to bring to life the way real tax experts come directly to you, wherever you are. Also, TurboTax is launching a new initiative to help those struggling financially due to Covid-19 with their Little Lifts campaign. Throughout tax season, the TurboTax team will be working to identify Canadians who could use a Little Lift right now and provide financial and tax support wherever possible. The campaign will kick off tonight at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT with a virtual party hosted by the Juno-award-winning band, Said the Whale and will be followed in the coming weeks with informational videos, social media outreach, and weekly giveaways, including support for resilient community members in sectors that were hit the hardest by Covid-19, including those in fitness and restaurants.

“Whether they started a side hustle, collected CERB, worked from home, or went through any other life change, we know that taxes could look very different this season,” said Matt Lisowski, General Manager, Consumer Group at Intuit Canada. “That’s why we’ve brought on more human tax experts than ever to help people do just that. With TurboTax Live and TurboTax Live Full Service, our experts are ready to help.”

TurboTax Canada’s Little Lifts campaign will kick off on February 22 with an uplifting concert from Said the Whale and extend from there to help individuals who have seen serious shifts to their professional and personal lives this tax season.

“We can all agree that the year 2020 was taxing enough, and many of us are working to overcome major obstacles in its wake. At TurboTax, we wanted to help lessen the load wherever we can work for people, even if it has nothing to do with your taxes,” said Stefania Mancini, Head of Marketing, Intuit Canada Consumer Group. “We encourage you to follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @turbotaxcanada, and to let us know if there’s someone in your life who deserves a Little Lift by reaching out to us on those channels.”

TurboTax offers a breadth of services featuring real-time human tax experts for those facing a particularly new or confusing tax situation or those who want the security of knowing your taxes are being done right. From TurboTax Live Assist and Review to TurboTax Full Service, whether you’re Self Employed have rental income or investments, you can access qualified tax experts who can help walk through your return and review before hitting send, or who will take your information and complete and file your tax return for you. For more information, visit turbotax.intuit.ca.