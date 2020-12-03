Intuit Completes Acquisition of Credit Karma

Companies Will Provide a Personal Financial Assistant to Power Prosperity

Acquisition Paves the Way to Help Over 100 Million Consumers Save, Pay Down Debt and Get Faster Access to Money

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (STL.News) Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Credit Karma, Inc., the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K. The combined company creates a new consumer finance platform that will make it simple for consumers to make better decisions with their money and take control of their financial lives.

This combination of trusted brands will support customers during a time in which the challenges of a global pandemic have made their personal finance needs even more critical. Currently, 62% of consumers are living paycheck-to-paycheck, 75% of Americans have concerns about their ability to pay bills and loans, and 33% of Americans have lost income during the pandemic while household debt in the U.S. has reached $14.3 trillion. These challenges add even greater urgency to Intuit’s and Credit Karma’s shared goal of delivering a personal financial assistant to help consumers improve their lives by finding financial products to increase savings, pay down debt and access their money faster.

“We’re thrilled to begin our journey together to create a mobile, personal financial assistant for consumers to help solve their most pressing financial problems,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. “Together, we will help consumers achieve financial success with confidence by helping them find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets, and provide financial expertise and advice. I personally want to welcome Ken and the Credit Karma team to the Intuit family. We at Intuit have been fans of theirs for some time and are ready to start our journey together.”

“We founded Credit Karma with the goal of helping consumers make financial progress by giving them the resources and information they need to take control of their financial health,” said Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. “In Intuit we found a partner who not only shares this mission and our values but has the technology and track record to help accelerate our progress so we can do even more for current and new members. That means the possibility of delivering on our current product roadmap in months, instead of what could have taken years. We are excited to hit the ground running and turn our vision into reality.”

As a result of the combined company’s capabilities and accelerated innovation, consumers, including the 57M Intuit customers and 110M Credit Karma members, will quickly see break-through benefits. Consumers will find the right financial products including unparalleled offers on credit cards, loans and insurance. The platform will also help enable them to maximize their tax refund and connect them to high-yield savings accounts and checking accounts, providing them faster access to their money. Consumers will also get access to financial expertise and advice, actionable insights, tools and live experts to help them better understand their complete financial picture, make better financial decisions and build wealth.

