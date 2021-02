New York (STL.News) Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The dividend increase from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

