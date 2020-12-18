Intercontinental Exchange Appoints Jaime L. Klima as Chief Regulatory Officer of NYSE Group

TLANTA & NEW YORK (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Jaime L. Klima has been named Chief Regulatory Officer of NYSE Group, where she will oversee the work of its independent regulatory unit, NYSE Regulation.

Klima will join the NYSE from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), where she is Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer. In this executive position, she manages the agency’s daily operations, overseeing a staff of approximately 1,000, and serves as the CFTC Chairman’s lead advisor. Earlier in her career, Klima had senior roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chief Counsel to the Chairman. She was also Counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

“Jaime’s extensive background at our nation’s leading markets regulators makes her an ideal choice to lead NYSE Regulation, which works to ensure the fair and orderly operation of our NYSE markets. The importance of our capital markets has never been more evident than during this past year, and we look forward to Jaime’s leadership, skills and experience in this critical role,” said Stacey Cunningham, President, NYSE Group.

In her work overseeing NYSE Regulation, Klima will lead a team of over 100 attorneys and professionals who monitor and enforce issuers’ compliance with listing standards, members’ compliance with relevant exchange rules and federal securities laws, and exchanges’ compliance with their self-regulatory organization obligations.

Klima holds a J.D. and Master of Public Policy from Duke University and a B.S. from the University of Virginia.

Klima’s appointment will take effect in January 2021.

SOURCE: BizNews.Today